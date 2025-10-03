Mumbai, October 03: Indian equity markets posted a broad-based rally on October 01, with the RBI's policy decision broadly in line with expectations but accompanied by a more constructive tone than in June, which buoyed investor sentiment. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on Friday, October 03, including United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI), Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT), Hyundai Motor India (NSE: HYUNDAI), Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO), and Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA), as per the CNBC TV18 report.

Nifty closed Wednesday's session with a strong bullish candlestick after the RBI policy outcome and auto sales data, reclaiming levels above its 100-day EMA at 24,750, which earlier acted as resistance.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Friday, October 3:

United Spirits (NSE: UNITDSPR)

On October 02, the Bombay High Court quashed demand notices of over INR 236 crore issued by the Irrigation Department against United Spirits Limited for water drawn from the Godavari river for its liquor manufacturing unit.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK)

RBL Bank received a show cause notice dated September 30, 2025, under Section 74 of the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, from the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai.

Maruti Suzuki (NSE: MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki India led the charts with 189,665 units sold in September 2025, including the all-time record of 42,204 exports. However, domestic PV sales fell to 132,820 units from 144,962 last year, as entry-level cars and utility vehicles struggled.

Eicher Motors (NSE: EICHERMOT)

Royal Enfield reported its highest-ever monthly sales in September 2025 at 1,24,328 units, up 43% year-on-year (YoY) from 86,978 units in September 2024.

Hero MotoCorp (NSE: HEROMOTOCO)

Hero MotoCorp posted an 8% year-on-year (YoY) rise in September 2025 dispatches, shipping over 6.87 lakh units compared with about 6.37 lakh units sold a year earlier.

Coal India (NSE: COALINDIA)

On October 01, Coal India reported a 3.9% decline in production to 48.97 million tonnes (MT) in September. The drop in production comes in spite of the government making efforts to increase coal output to bring down the import of dry fuel 2025.

Investors have anticipated for weeks the risks of a U.S. government shutdown to markets. Now that it is here, they are hoping it will be brief. According to Reuters, shutdowns in the past have typically had limited impact on the markets, with the S&P 500 stock index (SPX), roughly flat on average during shutdowns since 1976, according to LPL Financial. More recently, since 1995, the S&P 500 finished higher during every shutdown, according to John Luke Tyner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors.

