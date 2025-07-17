Stocks of Tata Technologies Limited (NSE: TATATECH) opened in red today, July 17. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Tata Technologies Limited (NSE: TATATECH) were trading at INR 730.75 and fell by INR 3.85 or 0.52 per cent. Notably, shares of Tata Technologies Limited (NSE: TATATECH) saw their 52-week high of INR 1,136 on September 20, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 597 on April 7 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 17, 2025: JSW Energy, Jio Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Tata Technologies Share Price Today, July 16 2025

Tata Technologies stocks opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

