The shares of JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSW Energy) opened in green today, December 30, in early trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSW Energy) was trading at INR 660.25 and saw a gain of INR 34.45 from the previous day's trading. Notably, JSW Energy Limited (NSE: JSW Energy) saw its 52-week high of INR 804.90 on September 24 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 30: HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 30.

JSW Energy Share Price Today

Shares of JSW Energy opened in green today, December 30. (Photo credits: NSE)

