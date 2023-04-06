Elon Musk has been taking steps to make Twitter Blue more attractive in recent weeks. However, the feature is not able to find many takers. A SimilarWeb report revealed that out of the 2.6 million visitors to Twitter Blue's sales page in March, only 116,000 individuals subscribed to the service. One of the biggest benefits of Twitter Blue is the ability to attain the checkmark previously reserved for public figures. Elon Musk-Owned Twitter Blue Subscription Users May Hide Their Paid Check Marks Soon.

Twitter Blue Failed to Find Takers in March

Twitter is struggling to sell users on its new subscription product, Twitter Blue. Only 116,000 people signed up for the service of 2.6 million people who visited the Twitter Blue sales page on the web in March, according to a SimilarWeb report https://t.co/7l5SRHYgDh — Bloomberg (@business) April 6, 2023

