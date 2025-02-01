Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an extension of the time limit for filing an updated income tax return under Section 139(8A) from 2 years to 4 years in her Union Budget 2025 speech. Previously, taxpayers could file an updated return within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year. This move aims to provide more flexibility and compliance ease for taxpayers, allowing them additional time to rectify omissions or errors in their tax filings. Union Budget 2025: 10,000 Fellowships Under PM Research Fellowship for Tech Research at IITs and IISc, Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Budget2025

Time limit for updated Income Tax return increased from 2 to 4 Years - Budget 2025. — Tax Guru (@taxguru_in) February 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)