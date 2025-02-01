Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Saturday, February 1, presenting her eighth consecutive budget, outlined a comprehensive vision for India's education and skilling ecosystem. Under the PM Research Fellowship Scheme, the government will provide 10,000 fellowships for tech research at IITs and IISc over the next five years. These fellowships will further strengthen India's position as a global hub for technological innovation and research. Union Budget 2025: Govt To Introduce Customised Credit Cards for Micro Enterprises, Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

