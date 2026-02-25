Waaree Energies Share Price Today, February 25: Stock Slumps Nearly 11% as US Imposes Countervailing Duties on Indian Solar Imports
Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd plunged in early trade on February 25 after the United States imposed steep countervailing duties on solar imports from India. The stock was trading at INR 2,694.90 on the National Stock Exchange of India at 9:51 am IST, down INR 328.60 or 10.87 percent for the day.
Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd plunged in early trade on February 25 after the United States imposed steep countervailing duties on solar imports from India. The stock was trading at INR 2,694.90 on the National Stock Exchange of India at 9:51 am IST, down INR 328.60 or 10.87 percent for the day. The sharp fall reflects investor concerns over potential pressure on exports and margins, as the US remains a key market for Indian solar manufacturers. Shares of other renewable energy companies also declined, with losses of up to 15 percent in early trade. Market experts say the new duties could impact order inflows and earnings visibility in the near term. Investors are closely watching further developments on trade measures and company responses. When Will IT Share Prices Rise in NSE and BSE in 2026?
Waaree Energies Share Price Today
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).