1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd plunged in early trade on February 25 after the United States imposed steep countervailing duties on solar imports from India. The stock was trading at INR 2,694.90 on the National Stock Exchange of India at 9:51 am IST, down INR 328.60 or 10.87 percent for the day. The sharp fall reflects investor concerns over potential pressure on exports and margins, as the US remains a key market for Indian solar manufacturers. Shares of other renewable energy companies also declined, with losses of up to 15 percent in early trade. Market experts say the new duties could impact order inflows and earnings visibility in the near term. Investors are closely watching further developments on trade measures and company responses. When Will IT Share Prices Rise in NSE and BSE in 2026?

Waaree Energies Share Price Today

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (NSE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 10:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).