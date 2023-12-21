Zomato, under the leadership of Deepinder Goyal, has expressed interest in acquiring the e-commerce shipping startup Shiprocket. According to Bloomberg News, Zomato has put forth a proposal to acquire Shiprocket, a company that also enjoys backing from Info Edge, Temasek, and Lightrock. The potential deal is valued at approximately usd 2 billion, although no definitive agreement has been reached at this point. Notably, Zomato is already an existing investor in Shiprocket, and this move could further strengthen their position in the logistics and delivery space. Zomato Launches 'Maternity Insurance Plan' For Female Delivery Partners Providing Them Assurance and Financial Security.

Zomato Offers to Acquire Shiprocket

