Aaron Carter, popular singer and Nickelodeon Star, has passed away at the age of 34. As per reports, Carter was found dead in the bathtub of his home, and the police are doing the initial investigations though no foul play has been suspected yet. Carter's team has given a statement to the media that read "Right now it's a really bad time, we're trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was. "We're just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

