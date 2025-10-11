The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday night, October 10, arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Reliance Power CFO and a close aide of industrialist Anil Ambani, in connection with the money laundering investigation linked to the ADA group. in Delhi in connection with a fake bank guarantee case. He will be produced before the court today, October 11, news agency IANS reported. Pal was taken into custody after questioning at the central probe agency's Delhi office in the case related to a fake bank guarantee and fake invoicing. Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications’ Loan Accounts Declared As ‘Fraud’ by Bank of Baroda.

Anil Ambani’s Aid Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested

#BREAKING The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Ashok Pal, CFO of Reliance Power, last night in Delhi in connection with a fake bank guarantee case. He will be produced before the court today pic.twitter.com/Ds4BK9IDXp — IANS (@ians_india) October 11, 2025

