The makers of Runway 34 have introduced the lead characters of the film, Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn) and Narayan Vedant (Amitabh Bachchan). The actors look intense in these posters. Directed by Devgn, the film is all set to be released in theatres on April 29.

Runway 34 New Posters

Ajay Devgn As Captain Vikrant Khanna

Captain Vikrant Khanna is on-board. Aapse mulaqat hogi jald!#Runway34TrailerOnMarch21 pic.twitter.com/sI1qaX9xSz — ADFFilms (@ADFFilms) March 16, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan As Narayan Vedant

Meet Narayan Vedant. Sach chaahe zameen par chupa ho ya phir aasman mein, yeh usse dhoondh nikaalte hai. #Runway34TrailerOnMarch21 pic.twitter.com/pvtFqxQmNM — ADFFilms (@ADFFilms) March 16, 2022

