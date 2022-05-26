Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu in key roles has turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. As the Anees Bazmee directorial has managed to collect a total of Rs 84.78 crore at the ticket window in India. The film has been earning well since day one of its release. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review: A Kartik Aaryan Show Trapped in a Spooky Comedy That's Neither Amuses Nor Scares! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 continues to spell magic... SUPERB TRENDING on weekdays... This one is not going to slow down soon... All set for ₹ 92 cr+ total in *Week 1*... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr, Mon 10.75 cr, Tue 9.56 cr, Wed 8.51 cr. Total: ₹ 84.78 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/9mNHQ5X3sT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2022

