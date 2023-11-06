12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey as the lead continues to maintain a steady growth in terms of its domestic box office collection. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the flick in its ten days span at BO is inching closer to Rs 25 crore mark in India. The total collection of 12th Fail as of now is Rs 21.45 crore. Congrats to the team! 12th Fail Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Steals the Show As He Flawlessly Depicts Struggles of IPS Aspirants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film (Watch Video).

12th Fail Box Office Update:

The glowing word of mouth is converting into numbers… #12thFail *Weekend 2* [₹ 8.45 cr] is HIGHER than *Weekend 1* [₹ 6.70 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 1.75 cr, Sat 3.40 cr, Sun 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 21.45 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/vRRzWhZlG1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 6, 2023

