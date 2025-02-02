Agni Chopra, the son of popular film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, won the Madhavrao Scindia Award at the BCCI Awards 2025 on Saturday, February 1. The young left-hander had a great time with the bat in hand in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate League where he scored a massive 939 runs in six matches, at an average of 78.25 with a highest score of 166. His strike rate was pretty impressive as well at 103.30. He was presented with the award by Indian captain Rohit Sharma. After being awarded at the BCCI Awards 2025, Agni Chopra also took to Instagram to share the image of the award winners at the ceremony and on his story and wrote, "Grateful to be among the greats." BCCI Awards 2025 Full Winners List: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Other Winners at Indian Cricket’s ‘Naman Awards’ Ceremony.

Agni Chopra, Son of '12th Fail' Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award

Rewarding the 🔝 performers in Ranji Trophy 🏆👌 Here are the proud winners of the Madhavrao Scindia Award 💪💪#NamanAwards pic.twitter.com/0OITNU7WbX — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2025

Agni Chopra's Instagram Story

Agni Chopra Instagram Story (Photo credit: Instagram @agnidevchopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)