12th Fail continues to maintain a steady performance in terms of its domestic box office collection. The film starring Vikrant Massey in the lead will soon be hitting Rs 10 crore. In these five days, 12th Fail has managed to rake in a total of Rs 9.85 crore in India. Kangana Ranaut’s Old Post Calling Vikrant Massey a ‘Cockroach’ Goes Viral After 12th Fail Bests Tejas at Their Box Office Clash, Netizens Call it ‘Karma’.

12th Fail Collections

#12thFail maintains a SUPER-STRONG GRIP on Day 5… Truly UNSTOPPABLE… Look at its day-wise trends - FANTASTIC… Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 2.50 cr, Sun 3.10 cr, Mon 1.50 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 9.85 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/gzdv8mHjzd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2023

