In the past, Kangana Ranaut had referred to Vikrant Massey as a "cockroach" in a comment she had made, but today, Vikrant's film 12th Fail, which had a smaller screen release, is outperforming Kangana's own film Tejas. This turn of events serves as a reminder that success in the film industry can be unpredictable and that karma often plays a role in determining outcomes. Netizens were quick to point this out and many shared the comment Kangana made, saying this is karma for her insulting Vikrant. Kangana Ranaut Slams Subramanian Swamy, Calls Herself 'Arguably the Greatest of All Time in Hindi Films' After Former Member of Rajya Sabha Questions Her Chief Guest Role at Ramlila.

KARMA IS A BITCH#KanganaRanaut had once called #VikrantMassey a cockroach Now Vikrant's #12thFail & #Kangana's #Tejas film released on the same day Her film has bombed on the #BoxOffice while Massey's movie has garnered great reviews and is doing well.. pic.twitter.com/J5NdBXXYPr — manishbpl (@manishbpl1) October 29, 2023

