In commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the release of Luck By Chance in 2009, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a special video montage. The video showcases memorable moments, including dialogues and scenes featuring actors Farhan Akhtar, Konkana Sensharma, Rishi Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. Farhan captioned the post, "Celebrating #15YearsofLuckByChance with cherished memories and countless chances." The post garnered attention from fellow celebrities in the comments section, with Sanjay Kapoor expressing his admiration for the film by writing and Adarsh Gaurav also shared a red heart emoji in appreciation. Farhan Akhtar Turns 50! Hrithik Roshan Dishes Out Birthday Wishes, Drops Unseen Pic and Some Epic Words of Wisdom for His 'Bwuoy' (View Post).

