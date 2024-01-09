As Farhan Akhtar celebrates his birthday on January 9, warm wishes pour in from friends and family for the beloved actor-director. Among them, Hrithik Roshan stands out with a humorous yet heartfelt post, sharing words of wisdom and a quirky wish for Farhan. The post captures a moment of the two friends dancing, accompanied by a caption, 'We came alone and we will go alone,' adding a touch of humour to the heartfelt gesture. Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Shabana Azmi Showers Love on Her ‘Betu’ As She Celebrates With Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar and Others (View Pic).

Hrithik Roshan's IG Post:

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

