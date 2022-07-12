Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, completes 20 years of its theatrical release today. The epic romantic drama stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in the lead. To celebrate #20YearsOfDevdas, fans are sharing some of their favourite scenes, stills and thoughts about the film on Twitter. Devdas not only emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in the year 2002, but it even won numerous accolades. ‘Dola Re Dola’ Song From Devdas Voted Greatest Bollywood Dance Number in UK Poll.

A Timeless Classic

Celebrating #20YearsOfDevdas ❤️ a timeless classic; perhaps the most poetic picturization of pain ❣️ a performance so powerful that blurred the barrier between reel & real! #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 as Devdas is the ultimate definition of the art called acting 🌟 deserves all the praise 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/QzzHBO87Ev — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) July 11, 2022

Classic Numbers From Devdas

The beautiful songs in Devdas deserve mention apart. They are almost like another character in the film. In a curious note @shreyaghoshal made her debut in BWood in this film, lending her voice to Paro and the great #UditNarayan to Devdas... A gem of Album! ♥️#20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/swX7C0cwbQ — Chelo (@dilse__srk) July 11, 2022

The Climax

Love stories can be tragic, but not more than 'Devdas'#20YearsofDevdas pic.twitter.com/FsudZStJLC — Firoz Pathaan (@Firoz_Pathaan) July 11, 2022

Most Loved Scene

SRK As Devdas

Shah Rukh Khan in and as Devdas remains the hottest Khan ever.#20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/wwo0fGKUZh — Firoz Pathaan (@Firoz_Pathaan) July 11, 2022

Those Scenes

Celebrating 20 Years Of Devdas This Picture Spécial for the movie Devdas i Hope than you enjoy 🙏 @iamsrk @MadhuriDixit#20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/0SXE4WCyDY — Barbara Khan (@Barbara70579822) July 12, 2022

TRUE

Nobody can do devdas better than SRK#20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/COExsMXZpD — 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐥 (@OhBaazigar) July 11, 2022

The Best Team

Devdas, a classic movie which has achieved milestones in terms of everything be it box office or awards. Best work of Sanjay Leela Bhansali .#ShahRukhKhan #MadhuriDixit #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #20YearsOfDevdas pic.twitter.com/KlVL3LuXnM — Mohabbatein🐱 (@sidharth0800) July 11, 2022

