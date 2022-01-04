On January 1 and 2, Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 did see a fantastic response. The holidays helped in minting good figures for the film. However, on Monday the collections were low; it minted only Rs 2.01 crore. Although the movie was showered with heaps of praises, the collections are being moderate. The total collection of 83 in India stands at Rs 93.28 crore.

83 Box Office Collection Update

