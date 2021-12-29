Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer 83 was released on the theatres on December 24. But, since the first day the movie is performing below expectations. The film is running balanced and decent at the ticket window. But according to the star cast and sporty storyline, the movie needs more attention from the audience. After running for 5 days, the flick has collected total amount of Rs 60.99 crore. Let's see does the film sees some good growth on this weekend or not! 83 is based on the India national cricket team led by Kapil Dev, which bagged the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#83TheFilm continues its downward trend... With #Jersey getting postponed, it has another week of open run, but the trending is weak, there's minimal hope to cover lost ground... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 60.99 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/wUoWcEHQH1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2021

