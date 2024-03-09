Aamir Khan recently hosted a live session on Instagram to promote his upcoming film, Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Among the fan questions, one sparked particular interest due to its connection to Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. A fan directly addressed Aamir, suggesting he make movies 'like Pathaan'. Aamir, reading the question aloud, replied with a humorous twist," Shah Rukh Khan is already making good films like Pathaan. I'm making Laapataa Ladies." Check out the viral video below. Aamir Khan Smokes a Pipe During His Insta Live; Asks Fans To Support Good Cinema and Newcomers in the Industry (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan On Making Films Like Pathaan

"Yaar Shah Rukh Bana Raha Hai Na, #Pathaan Jaisa Achhi Movie, Main Bana Raha Lapata Ladies Aap Wo Dekho" - Aamir Khan pic.twitter.com/DTwtMJv3bo — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas05) March 7, 2024

