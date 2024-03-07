Aamir Khan, who recently produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao's latest film, Laapataa Ladies, went live on Instagram. Much to fans' surprise, Aamir was smoking a pipe. Dressed in a casual black T-shirt, Aamir requested his fans to support good cinema and newcomers in the industry. The actor spoke about proving those people wrong who assume good movies don't work in theatres. At the end of the video, he pulled a pipe and a lighter from his pocket. On the work front, Aamir will be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He is also producing Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Win Hearts As They Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Aamir Khan smokes a pipe during his Insta live:

"I want to promote new talents through my production house" Megastar #AamirKhan in his latest insta live and also asks everyone to support the new talents for the sake of the film industry pic.twitter.com/De3mezlMaH — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)