Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 10, 2024, in Udaipur. The intimate ceremony, attended by close friends and family, spanned three days with various pre-wedding events, including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, pyjama party, cocktail night, and the white wedding. The festivities culminated in a lively after-party lasting until 6 am the next day. A now-viral video captures Aamir dancing to his hit song "Aati Kya Khandala" from the film Ghulam, with his nephew, former actor Imran Khan, joining in on the dance floor. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Aamir Khan Sings Iconic Bidai Song ‘Babul Ki Duayen Leti Ja’ for His Dear Daughter (Watch Video).

Aamir Khan Grooves To Aati Kya Khandala At Ira-Nupur's Wedding

