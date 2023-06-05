Emraan Hashmi dropped a cool video on Twitter showing off his workout routine. The actor was seen finishing his last set of dumbbells in this video. Well, just like his eye-catchy video, the caption too was too hard to be missed. It was a witty one liner written by the actor and it will leave his fans in splits. Emraan tweeted, “Last set ho gaya Ab to Bench Chod !!!” Jackie Shroff Flaunts His Ripped Physique in Latest Insta Pic, Netizens Call It ‘Asli Bhidu Style’.

Emraan Hashmi Video

Last set ho gaya Ab to Bench Chod !!! 🤨🤪 pic.twitter.com/45rmHF14uw — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) June 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)