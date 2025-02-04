Every year, World Cancer Day is observed across the globe to raise awareness about cancer. World Cancer Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 4. Celebrities who are also cancer survivors or have loved ones who are cancer survivors—Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, and Emraan Hashmi—share thoughtful messages and informative videos and encourage early detection and screenings to prevent the disease. Through their videos, they highlight the importance of early diagnosis, screenings, and treatment and how offering support and care to those suffering from cancer is crucial in their recovery. In addition, they also emphasise the importance of affordable healthcare access for all and spread hope through their thoughtful and positive messages. The celebrities also laud initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, a national public health insurance scheme launched by the Government of India to provide free health insurance coverage to low-income individuals. Watch the videos below. World Cancer Day 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Images, Wallpapers, Sayings and Informative Posts To Raise Awareness About Cancer.

Hina Khan Shares Thoughtful Message on World Cancer Day

Sonali Bendre Emphasises Importance of Affordable Healthcare

#WATCH मुंबई, महाराष्ट्र: विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर कैंसर सर्वाइवर व अभिनेत्री सोनाली बेंद्रे ने कहा, "आज विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर मैं एक कठोर सच्चाई के बारे में बात करना चाहती हूं, कैंसर हर साल लाखों लोगों को प्रभावित करता है और देर से पता लगने पर अक्सर इलाज एक कठिन चुनौती बन जाता है।… pic.twitter.com/ngv2rHd2xf — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 4, 2025

Tahira Kashyap Raises Awareness on Cancer

#WATCH मुंबई: विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर, निर्देशक और कैंसर सर्वाइवर ताहिरा कश्यप ने कहा, "विश्व कैंसर दिवस पर मैं आयुष्मान भारत और प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना जैसी पहल की सराहना करना चाहती हूं, जिससे कई लोगों को समय पर कैंसर का इलाज सुलभ हो रहा है, भले ही उनकी वित्तीय स्थिति कुछ भी… pic.twitter.com/638sjZ3JhS — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) February 4, 2025

Emraan Hashmi on Importance of Early Detection

