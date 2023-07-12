Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have sparked dating rumours after they attended a concert together in Spain. Both of them took to their Instagram stories and shared glimpses from Artic Monkeys concert that took place recently. Although the actors maintained a time gap while sharing pics on IG from the gig, the stage set up and the band were the same, adding fuel to fire that have the two confirmed their love? Amid Dating Rumours, New Pics of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday From an Award Ceremony Surface Online.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday Attend Concert Together:

Pics From Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)