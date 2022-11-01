Abhishek Bachchan has shared a heartwarming post for his dear wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she celebrates her 49th birthday today. Sharing a beautiful still of her from Iruvar, he captioned his post on Instagram, ‘Happy Birthday, wifey! Love, light, peace and eternal success.’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday: Make Way for the Ultimate Queen of Fashion.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Birthday Post For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

