Superstar Akshay Kumar's heart is filled with pride. Why you may ask? As his recent release, Bell Bottom has achieved something big. The spy thriller which made it to the screens on August 19, has now made it the world’s highest mobile theatre in Leh, Ladakh. Because of the same, Akki is on cloud nine and shared the news on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar:

Makes my heart swell with pride that BellBottom was screened at World’s highest mobile theatre at Leh in Ladakh. At an altitude of 11562 ft, the theatre can operate at -28 degrees C. What an amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/5ozbpkTCIb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)