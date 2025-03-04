Akshay Kumar and Shipa Shetty, one of the hottest on-screen jodi's of Bollywood, reunited at HT India's Most Stylish Awards 2025 on Monday (March 3). The iconic duo sparked dating rumours back in 1994 after they starred together in the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, with their rumoured romance becoming one of the most talked-about stories of that time. The actors not only graced the show but also set the stage on fire by dancing to their superhit track "Chura Ke Dil Mera" from Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Thirty years after the iconic track was made, the duo still had the chemistry and energy. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty danced their hearts out, flawlessly doing the hook step of the song, demonstrating the comfort level and camaraderie they share even today. The iconic track was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh 2025: Superstar Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj Ahead of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty Dance to Their Superhit Song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

