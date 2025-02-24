Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday (February 24), where he was seen making his way to the Triveni Sangam. Dressed in a white kurta, the actor was accompanied by volunteers as he descended the steps leading to the sacred confluence of rivers. A video of Akshay from the Kumbh quickly circulated online, showcasing his serene smile as he participated in the religious gathering. His visit comes just days before the Maha Kumbh's grand finale, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Lord Shiva's Maha Shivratri on February 26, 2025. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: 62 Crore Devotees Have Visited Maha Kumbh Mela, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar at Maha Kumbh 2024 in Prayagraj

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2024: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) takes a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. #AkshayKumar #MahaKumbh pic.twitter.com/Yo4cUA1hpR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2025

