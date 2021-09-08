Akshay Kumar's mother, Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday (September 8). She was ill from quite a few days and was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. The actor's mother was laid to rest at a crematorium. Many celebs were clicked arriving for the last rites. Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty, and others attended the actor's mother's funeral. Check out the pics.
Riteish Deshmukh
View this post on Instagram
Sajid Khan, Ramesh Taurani
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Shetty
View this post on Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
View this post on Instagram
Akshay Kumar
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)