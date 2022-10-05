The Bhatt and Kapoor family members have been photographed outside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu. The families have gathered for the actress’ baby shower ceremony and it is even special as it is happening on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were seen in ethnic outfits for the function. It is reportedly an intimate gathering for which family and friends would be seen in attendance.
Kapoors & Bhatts
View this post on Instagram
Mahesh Bhatt
.@MaheshNBhatt looks in joyous mood as he arrives for @aliaa08’a baby shower! #MaheshBhatt #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/j4TIeMlv2e
— ETimes (@etimes) October 5, 2022
Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar
#KaranJohar, #ShaheenBhatt, #MaheshBhatt and others arrive for #AliaBhatt's baby shower in #Bandra
📸: Yogen Shah#babyshower #Ralia #Bollywood #ranbiralia pic.twitter.com/So1ZgNZ2LS
— HT City (@htcity) October 5, 2022
Familia
Guests arrived at Alia Bhatt's baby shower#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/tFFrd9SN5w
— Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) October 5, 2022
Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji
Karishma Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee at Alia Bhatt's baby shower#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/32Ju0MkPoL
— Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) October 5, 2022
The Kapoors
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)