The Bhatt and Kapoor family members have been photographed outside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s residence Vastu. The families have gathered for the actress’ baby shower ceremony and it is even special as it is happening on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were seen in ethnic outfits for the function. It is reportedly an intimate gathering for which family and friends would be seen in attendance.

