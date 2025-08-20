Mumbai’s relentless monsoon has once again caused major waterlogging, this time reaching the home of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. A viral video shows his famous Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, surrounded by ankle-deep rainwater, with water seeping into the premises. The clip, widely shared online, even claims Amitabh stepped out with a wiper to help clear the water. The person recording can be heard saying, “Even the richest cannot escape Mumbai rains, not Ambani or Amitabh Bachchan.” A car was also seen stranded outside the property as security staff intervened. Prateeksha, purchased by Bachchan in 1976 after the success of Sholay, remains one of his most cherished properties and was recently gifted to his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. ‘Never Take Never Granted for Granted’: Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Staying Focused Amid Distractions.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Prateeksha Bungalow Flooded in Mumbai Rains – Watch Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)