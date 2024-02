During a recent interview with

, Pakistani actor, writer, and director Yasir Hussain expressed his disdain for both Indian and Pakistani television dramas. He referred to Indian TV shows as 'ghatiya' quality and 'poison', stating that he wouldn't want his son to be a part of the entertainment industry. Additionally, he criticised the declining quality of Pakistani television dramas, emphasising that an actor's role is to promote good craft, which he believes has been consistently deteriorating. When asked about Indian television dramas, Yasir remarked that nations with substandard dramas watch Pakistani shows, implying that Pakistan's content is superior to India's.