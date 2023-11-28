Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, along with co-stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, visited Hyderabad for the promotion of their upcoming film Animal. Telangana minister Malla Reddy, during an impromptu speech, boldly predicted that within five years, Telugu people would dominate both Hollywood and Bollywood. He even suggested that Ranbir Kapoor might shift to Hyderabad in a year, praising the city as the ruling force in India. The viral video captured Ranbir's composed reaction, as he smiled and applauded during the unexpected address. Check out his video below! Animal Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film!

Telangana Minister Malla Reddy's Speech At Animal Event In Hyderabad

Minister #MallaReddy sparked controversy at the #AnimalPreReleaseEvent, making bold statements. He declared, 'Telugu people will lead India; you must move to Hyderabad in a year. Mumbai is outdated Hyderabad is the only city for India.' #Animal pic.twitter.com/AhnSKmhTrZ — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) November 27, 2023

