Animal, an upcoming Hindi action thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delves into the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship entangled in a gang war. Ranbir Kapoor's performance is generating substantial acclaim, described as the 'best of his career' based on the trailer. With a notable achievement of one lakh advance ticket sales on the first day, the film has heightened anticipation. Animal Trailer Review: Netizens Hail Ranbir Kapoor As ‘GOAT’, Call Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film ‘Confirmed Blockbuster’!

Ahead of its release, here's everything you must know about this spine-chilling action thriller:

Cast - Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Arjan Vailly Singh, Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, and more.

Plot - Animal unfolds the story of Arjan, Balbir's son, aiming to impress his distant and misunderstood father. As Arjan transforms into a ruthless avenger seeking retribution against rival gangster Viraj Surve, the narrative intertwines with his commitment to family, especially his supportive wife, Geetanjali.

Watch Animal Trailer

Runtime and Certification - With a lengthy runtime of 201 minutes, Animal stands among the longest Indian films. Anticipated to receive an A (Adults only) certification due to its intense violence and graphic content.

Release Date - Scheduled for a December 1, 2023 release in India, Animal is also dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Review - Animal Review hasn't arrived yet. LatestLY will notify you once it is live.

