Salman Khan has strongly condemned the actions of audiences bursting firecrackers in a cinema hall where they were celebrating the superstar's newly released film Antim. Sharing the clip Salman wrote "Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others. My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid this is my request to all my fans .. thank u."

Check Out Salman Khan's Instagram Post Below:

