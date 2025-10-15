Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda passed away at the age of 35 following a tragic road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to multiple organ failure, leaving fans and the Punjabi entertainment industry in shock. His family shared the heartbreaking news on social media, stating, “With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, we share that our beloved Rajvir Singh Jawanda has departed for his heavenly abode on October 8, 2025 (Wednesday). He will forever remain in our hearts and memories.” The late star’s bhog and antim ardas are scheduled for October 17, 2025, at 11 AM in Pona village, Ludhiana. The family requested everyone to join the spiritual prayers and pray for his soul, adding, “Grief-stricken, the whole Jawanda family.” Rajvir’s sudden demise is a huge loss to Punjabi music and cinema, and fans continue to mourn the talented star. Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies at 35, 11 Days After Fighting for Life in Hospital Following Road Accident.

Rajvir Jawanda’s Prayer Meet Scheduled for October 17th - View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajvir Jawanda (@rajvirjawandaofficial)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rajvir Jawanda's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)