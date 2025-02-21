Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to Instagram to wish Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, known as the Druk Gyalpo (born on February 21, 1980), a very happy 45th birthday. The actor shared a photograph of the monarch and penned a heartfelt message in his caption: "May your special day be filled with joy and surrounded by the love of your people. I look forward to visiting soon." Check out Bhaijaan's birthday wish for King of Bhutan below. Famous Birthdays on February 21: Joe Alwyn, Michael Slater, Alan Rickman and Sophie Turner – Know About Influential Figures Born on February 21.

Salman Khan Wishes Druk Gyalpo of Bhutan on His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

