Indian wrestler Antim Panghal won a gold medal in the 53kg women's category in the Ulaanbaatar Open ranking series in Mongolia on Thursday. The Indian wrestler thrashed Natalia Malysheva 10-0 in the final bout. With six medals on the second day, India has taken their medal tally to 12 medals, having five golds, three silvers, and four bronzes in the ongoing tournament. On day three, the final five weight categories in women's wrestling will be decided, alongside the first three gold medals in men's freestyle wrestling. Asian Athletics Championships 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Antim Panghal Wins Gold Medal!

News Flash: Antim Panghal wins GOLD medal in Ulaanbaatar Open ranking series in Mongolia. She beat Natalia Malysheva 10-0 in Final (53kg). 📸 @wrestling #WrestleUlaanbaatar pic.twitter.com/p6EkMev3dp — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) May 30, 2025

