Making fake profiles on dating apps is a highly common occurrence. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah too fell victim to it. Somebody opened her profile on a dating app and she took to Instagram to debunk it. She wrote, "A lot of people DMed me that someone made a fake profile of me on the dating app “okcupid”. This is not me pls block and report thank u very much (sic).” Now you know that's not Aaliyah!

Check out her Instagram story here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)