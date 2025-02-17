Anushka Manchanda, aka Kiss Nuka, the popular singer and electronic music artiste, surprised fans by revealing that she got married to Jofre Oliveras. Sharing the update on her Instagram handle on Monday (February 17), the former singer and music producer revealed that she and her husband had an intimate celebration a year after registering their marriage. She shared an array of pictures from their simple wedding celebration, which focused solely on completing the rituals. She also mentioned that she and her better half had no intention of impressing their relatives or having a Bollywood-style wedding; instead, they opted for a small gathering with loved ones to celebrate their togetherness. Anushka Manchanda Birthday: From 'Golmaal' Title Track to 'Mit Jaaye Gham', 5 Best Songs from Her Singing Career (Watch Video).

Anushka Manchanda Shares Wedding Pictures With Jofre Oliveras

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiss Nuka (@kissnuka)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)