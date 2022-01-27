On January 27, Mouni Roy got hitched to the love of her life, Suraj Nambiar. The couple got married as per Malayali rituals and since then internet is filled with pics from D-day. With this, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the duo, and the latest to wish them is Anushka Sharma. The actress took to Instagram and wrote, Live in Love.

Have a Look:

Anushka Sharma Instagram

