Anushka Sharma has dropped stunning sun-kissed pictures on Instagram. She can be seen dressed in casual avatar and enjoying the ‘good light’. Netizens can’t get over these gorgeous pictures of the actress and have dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Anushka Sharma’s Sun-Kissed Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Netizens' Reactions

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)