It's celebration time for Indian singer Arijit Singh, as he has made it to the top 10 list of the Most Followed Artist on Spotify. Ruling the chart on top is Ed Sheeran, with Arijit on the seventh spot beating popular ones like Taylor Swift, BTS, Bad Bunny and more. Check out the list below. Naam Reh Jaayega: Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Alka Yagnik and Others To Pay Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Special TV Series.

Arijit Singh on Spotify's Most Followed List:

Arijit Singh has surpassed Taylor Swift and becomes 7th MOST FOLLOWED ARTIST ON SPOTIFY.#ArijitSingh 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/DKL3Z49ZMc — Arijit Singh_FC7 (@ArijitSingh_FC7) October 10, 2022

