Proposing your boyfriend in front of your idol is a different feeling. Isn't it? Well, not many of us get the chance to fulfill such dreams. But it is not impossible! In a video, during Arijit Singh's live concert, a fan girl proposed to her boyfriend to marry her and he said YES! It is too cute and romantic at the same time.Arijit Singh Sings Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Track ‘Kesariya’ From Brahmastra at Sydney Concert (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)