Arjun Kapoor is also catching up with the trend and has shared his 2021 recap video on Instagram. The actor shared the video that featured special moments from this year including his snaps with his family, his dog and his lady love, Malaika Arora. The actor added that he is looking forward to 2022 as his films like Kuttey, Ek Villain 2 will be coming out next year.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

