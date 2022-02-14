Arjun Rampal has shared a perfect picture on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. He has posted a mushy photo in which he is seen wrapped his arms around his love Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun and Gabriella are the indeed one of the adorable couples of B-town.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)