On a latest update of Aryan Khan's ongoing cruise ship drug case, lawyers of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha conclude arguments on their bail plea before Bombay High Court. After the bail hearing, NCB will declare their response about bail on Thursday (October 28).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Drugs-on-cruise case: Lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha & Arbaz Merchant conclude arguments on their bail applications before Bombay HC; ASG Anil Singh for NCB will respond to the arguments tomorrow pic.twitter.com/M3Cb88m4fK — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2021

